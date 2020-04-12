Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has urged Nigerians not to forget the fight against Boko Haram and the pains the insurgents have inflicted on millions of people as the country battles to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Zulum in his Easter message to the people of Borno on Sunday said he shared the pains of Christians as they celebrated the important religious festival at a period Nigeria and the world struggle was struggling to contain the spread of the pandemic disease.

“I warmly felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters in Borno State. I wish all Christians a happy and memorable Easter.”

He expressed concern that Nigeria and the international community may lose focus in the fight against Boko Haram in the middle of efforts to the halt spread of COVID-19 disease.

“In the midst of the fight against COVID-19 however, there is the risk of stakeholders in Nigeria and the international community losing focus on the fight against Boko Haram, which to us in Nigeria, is an older ‘COVID-2009,” he said.

He maintained that Boko Haram was “equally contagious” as coronavirus as the insurgents spread of violent ideologies and links with terror groups around the world. He appealed for more efforts to end the violence in the North East and around the Lake Chad region.