Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman, Senate committee On Army, Mohammed Ali Ndume, on Tuesday, said over 847 soldiers have so far been killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State alone since 2013.

Ndume who addressed Senate correspondents in Abuja, also dismissed claims of the existence of mass graves where soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents had been buried.

He said during the visit of his committee to theatre commands in Borno State, it was discovered that soldiers were under-equipped to confront the insurgents.

He also decried the inadequate number of soldiers confronting insurgents. He called on the government to recruit more men into the service to aid the fight.