“They came at about 5:45p.m, but our gallant soldiers repelled them. They returned again, but from three different angles firing into the base,” a military source said, but could not give more details about the casualties.

The source disclosed that some weapons were destroyed by the insurgents in the attack. “The terrorists also looted some shops,” it added. Another source also said that about seven injured soldiers were evacuated and brought to a military hospital in Maiduguri from Mongumeri on Friday night for treatment. Military authorities in the state were yet to comment on the attack, which came few days after sim- ilar raid on a military unit near Sabon Gari in Biu Local Government, southern part of Borno. Meanwhile, the Islamic State for West Af- rica (ISWA), an ally of Boko Haram on Saturday claimed that 10 soldiers were killed in the Mongumeri attack. The group through its news agency, AMAQ, claimed that it damaged military weapons. However, Sunday Sun cannot immediately verify the group’s claims as at press time.