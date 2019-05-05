Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
OKO Haram insurgents have overrun a military base in the northern part of Borno.
Military sources told Sunday Sun that the insurgents stormed a military base at Mongumeri, a small town in the northern part of Borno on Friday evening.
“They came at about 5:45p.m, but our gallant soldiers repelled them. They returned again, but from three different angles firing into the base,” a military source said, but could not give more details about the casualties.
The source disclosed that some weapons were destroyed by the insurgents
in the attack. “The terrorists also looted some shops,” it added.
Another source also said that about seven injured soldiers were evacuated and brought to a military hospital in Maiduguri from Mongumeri on Friday night for treatment.
Military authorities in the state were yet to comment on the attack, which came few days after sim- ilar raid on a military unit near Sabon Gari in Biu Local Government, southern part of Borno.
Meanwhile, the Islamic State for West Af- rica (ISWA), an ally of Boko Haram on Saturday
claimed that 10 soldiers were killed in the Mongumeri attack.
The group through its news agency, AMAQ, claimed that it damaged military weapons.
However, Sunday Sun cannot immediately verify the group’s claims as at press time.
Leave a Reply