Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle has raised the alarm over plans by Boko Haram to infiltrate and wreak havoc on lives and property in seven local government areas.

Director General, Press Affairs to the governor, Malam Idris Yusuf, who addressed journalists in Gusau, said the governor had received intelligence reports on some influential persons from the state collaborating with Boko Haram to destablise the state between September 23 and October 25.

“According to the intelligence report, cruel and mischievous elements have perfected plans to launch attacks in seven local government areas and other strategic places within the state capital. Two important personalities of the state are targeted for elimination should this dastardly act succeed,” he claimed.

The governor, however appealed to people not to panic as security agencies have taken necessary steps to thwart attempts to attack the state.

Matawalle urged commercial vehicle operators and motorcyclists to be more vigilant and report suspicious movement of persons, groups or goods to security agencies.