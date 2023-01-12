President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the gains recorded in security will be further consolidated, and more attention will be given to the economy before handing over on May 29.

He described Boko Haram as a fraudulent plot hatched to destroy Nigeria.

Buhari spoke yesterday during a meeting with the executive members of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the State House.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quoted him as saying that the country’s security situation had improved over the years, particularly in the North East where the focus had shifted to rebuilding infrastructure and re-orientation on education.

He said: “I am very grateful for your visit to the Presidential Villa, and I agree with you on some of the observations you have made. The question of insecurity is most important to us because unless a country or institution is at peace, it will be difficult to manage.

“I just came back from Adamawa and Yobe states. During the visit to both states, I listened carefully to what the people and officials had to say. And they all said the situation had improved since 2015, especially in Borno State. Boko Haram was just fraudulent and a plot to destroy Nigeria. You can’t say people should not learn; the people need to grow intellectually.’’

President Buhari told the Catholic bishops that the government would continue rebuilding infrastructure in parts of the country affected by terrorist attacks, while underscoring that terrorists had no control over any space in Nigeria.

“Some people have acknowledged the difference,” he said.

On the economy, Buhari said creditors had full confidence in Nigeria as having the capacity to utilise resources and repay loans before the approvals were granted.

“We are credible, that’s why the countries and institutions agree to support our development with the loans.’’

The President said the destruction of oil facilities slowed the generation of revenues, and the government would be harder on saboteurs.

“If you look at the economy, we are trying hard to rely more on ourselves. Nigerians rely more on agriculture for livelihood, and we are putting in our best to enable more people, and diversify,” he said.

Buhari said some of the challenges faced in the past, which include coups and counter-coups, and civil war, had prepared the nation for survival.

In his remarks, CBCN president and delegation leader, Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, commended Buhari for reforms in the electoral system, which has made it more stable and fair, particularly the signing of the Electoral Bill into law.

Meanwhile, Buhari, who has experienced both military and civilian government, has argued that multi-party democracy is still the ideal system.

According to a statement by Adesina, Buhari said this at State House, Abuja, while playing host to a delegation of the Universal Peace Federation.

He wondered why some African countries were still descending into the abyss of unconstitutional change of government, saying: “I thought we had finally put that behind us.”