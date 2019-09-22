Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said the Divisional Police Office at Gajiram hitherto shut down over terrorist’s activities has been reopened while one hundred hunters who abandoned the area have relocated from Maiduguri.

Deputy Director Army Public Relations for OPERATION LAFIA DOLE Colonel Ado Isa, who made this known, said the reopening of the police station and relocation of locals was as a result of troops patrols and confidence-boosting measures from one of the Sector 3 Super Camps.

Isa, in a statement, said, “Following the successful conduct of Jumuat prayers on Friday, and robust deployment of troops in Gajiram, the general security situation is now calm and peaceful, with the people of the area conducting their routine businesses without any fear.

“The DPO Gajiram has also returned to the town with his men, to re-open the Gajiram Police Station.

“Similarly, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, 100 hunters/Vigilantees have returned to Gajiram from Maiduguri, the Borno State’s capital.

“Both the returnees (hunters, vigilantes and Nigerian Policemen) were received by the representative of the Commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole, – the Commander Artillery Brigade Brigadier-General JAL Jimoh.

“The hunters vowed to never leave Gajiram again. They reaffirmed their support to Army’s troops, promising to consolidate their collaboration with the Army by providing vital timely information and support to aid patrols and other operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP Criminals and marauders.

“The security situation and the general atmosphere in Gajiram town is relatively calm and peaceful. Troops morale in Gajiram Response Area is high with long-range patrols been conducted in line with the Super Camp Concept of the counter-terrorism operations.

“Meanwhile, sensitization/psychological operations campaign is in progress across Gajiram, Magumeri, Gubio, Kukawa, Gudunbali and adjoining villages of Borno State.

“So far, over 20, 000 copies of psychological operations/Sensitization leaflets have been forwarded to the Headquarters Theatre Command for coordination with the Air Task Force to airdrop the leaflets on selected locations in the tumbus.