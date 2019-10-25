Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A Qatari-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Qatar Charitable Organisation, yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yobe State to rebuild schools and hospitals in 17 local government areas damaged by Boko Haram.

Signing the agreement at the Yobe State Governors Lodge Abuja, Governor Mai Mala Buni, said the gesture would not have come at a better time than when government is channelling efforts towards rebuilding structures destroyed by Boko Haram.

“I want to assure you that we have provided land for these projects and will partner with you to ensure these projects are carried out successfully and to the benefit of our people. We are happy that Yobe is part of the states recovering from the devastation of Boko Haram. Peace is now returning gradually. Yobe is safe and the security has tremendously improved,” Buni said.

Executive Director, Qatar Charitable Organisation, Hamdi Elsayed, said by 2020, they would have expended about N100 million on projects.

“It is not one or two projects, we will start with all the 17 local governments. It will involve 17 motorised boreholes and 20 hand-pump. We will start and finish within three months, we will cover the villages. I can’t really say the cost, but maybe by the end of 2020 it will reach N100 million,” he said.