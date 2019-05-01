At least 25 people were feared killed and several others injured in a suspected Boko Haram attack, on Monday, at the Madagali area of Adamawa State.

Locals said suspected Boko Haram’s gunmen rode on motorcycles in large numbers into Kudakaya village in Madagali at about 7:00pm.

Police spokesperson in the state, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the attack.

’’I was briefed that Boko Haram have attacked the village. I am yet to get the casualty figures, but, security operatives have been deployed and are on the top of the situation.’’

The attack was one of the series of attacks in the area, in recent times.

Early yesterday, the same terrorist group invaded a military base in Borno State and five Nigerian soldiers.

Speaking about the Madagali attack, a vigilante, who declined to be named, said he counted 25 corpses and many persons who were severely wounded.

A former chairman of Madagali Local Government, Abawu Ularamu, lent credence to the vigilante’s account.

“They burnt several shops and many homes. They also stole food.

“We are living in an atmosphere of despair and agony. Over 20 were killed and many injured.

“There is no doubt the attackers came from Sambisa. We experience such periodic attacks from Boko Haram; who usually look for food.

“Already, residents are fleeing for fear of that they (Boko Haram) are not far away from us and they may strike again,’’ he said.

The insurgents had, last week, attacked three villages.

Also, immediate past chairman of Madagali local government, Yusuf Muhammed said: “I was reliably informed that 25 people were killed and properties have been destroyed.

“The military came in later but, the damage had been done and, just imagine; people who are farmers and worked through the years to have all their farm products destroyed.

“The Federal Government has to do something about this situation and deal with this problem.

“Why Madagali? We need government to take action on this situation and deal with this incessant attacks. Many of the locals are already packing their belongings to leave because of fear.”

In his reaction, the state Police/Public Relations Officer, Othman Abubakar said they “received information that there was an attack on Kuda village, in Madagali.

“Twenty-five people were said to have been killed and the number of casualties yet unknown but we have not confirmed it yet. The situation is now calm and the military have been deployed to the area.”

Meanwhile, four people were feared killed after a train crushed a tricycle in Lagos, in the early hours of yesterday.

The incident occurred around 6:45am; at Iju Ishaga, a Lagos suburb.

It was gathered the tricycle carrying passengers had attempted to cross the railway when it got trapped and was eventually crushed by the train.

Lagos District Superintendent, Christian Madza, also confirmed the incident.

Also, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident in a statement.

The agency said it received information of the accident from a distress call in the early hours of Tuesday.