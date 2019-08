Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Dozens of residents of Borno towns have been displaced following Boko Haram attacks Wednesday night.

The insurgents attacked Gubio and Mongumeri in the northern part of Borno and burnt down the local government secretariat, other renovated public and private buildings.

The attack started at about 6pm on Wednesday and lasted till the early hours of Thursday, sources said.

Casualty feared.

Detail later..