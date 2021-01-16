From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram has raided a military base in Borno town.

The insurgents attacked a military camp at Marte, a community along the Lake Chad shores, some 110 kilometres east of Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Security sources said the insurgents targeted the base to dislodge the troops Friday evening.

The attack came a month after the Borno State government reopened the town and retuned about 500 households.