In a dare-devil move, Boko Haram terrorists, yesterday morning invaded a military base at Ajiri village, Mafa Local Government Area of Borno and dislodged troops.

The attack came less than 12 hours after insurgents attacked Rann, headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area and Limankara village in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state

Though details of the attacks were still sketchy at press time, multiple security sources confirmed that the insurgents attacked Ajiri military base, Rann and Limankara communities.

Ajiri town, which is 50km from Borno Central, is located along Maiduguri- Mafa-Dikwa Road is home to thousands Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Meanwhile, the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) has expressed worry over the continuous increase in the prices of petroleum products in the country.

The association’s president, Mr. Muhammad Yunusa, who spoke with newsmen, in Abuja, yesterday, on the expectations of the labour unions, said the level of poverty and insecurity nationwide had also become worrisome.

“We are also aware of the huge economic losses globally occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, the economy is down, the indices of development is down and so, our expectations are very low.

“We are particularly worried about the continuous increase in the cost of petroleum products, we are also worried about electricity tariff, and we are very worried about job losses.

“We are not happy with casualisation of workers; I mean workers not getting permanent employment in all sectors of workforce across board,” he said.

According to Yunusa, government has continued to talk about creation of employment to address some of these challenges, yet there were a lot of gaps needed to be filled to make it a reality.

He noted that the resultant effect of all of the challenges had caused workers not to manage well the little salaries received at the end of every month, owing to family responsibilities.

“Look for example at the Nigerian worker today with the little money received to take care of over 20 or 30 people depending on what small money he earns and there is now general poverty in the land.”

On the way out of the quagmire, Yunusa advised the government to reduce the cost of governance by restructuring the system of government from the present bicameral to unicameral legislature so as to cut down the huge expenses in governance.

The union leader was also of a view that government should put more efforts to eradicate poverty as it was fighting insecurity, saying such action could go a long way to discouraging youths in particular, to eschew criminality.

“The man, who has not seen N2, 000 in three months, if you give him N50, 000 to go and kill people he will do it.

“We have been saying it that government has to reduce poverty even as the way of fighting insecurity to pave way for youths engagement positively to make life meaningful to them, “ he noted.