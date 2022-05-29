From Olanrewaju Maidugu

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has warned youths in liberated communities in the state against going to scavenge for twisted iron and disuse metal in deserted villages and estwhile Boko Haram strongholds.

Zulum gave the warning yesterday during a visit to the families of the 32 youths killed last week by Boko Haram at Kala Balge Local Government situated along the Nigeria- Cameroon border.

The governor said both Boko Haram and their collaborators do scavenge for disused metal in some villages liberated but deserted by the people, for fabrication of fighting tools

“The insurgents and their collaborators used to scavenge for metals and other abandoned household materials in deserted villages. These serve as raw materials for their fabrications. I urge you to desist from going to such places,” he disclosed.

He also expressed concern about level of rehabilitation and reconstruction of public infrastructure in Rann, headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government.

He announced 100 percent increase of salaries of health workers in Rann General Hospital.

“Any health worker that is willing to work here, we will double his or her salary and we will, insha Allah, make sure that there is a routine shift to allow them to visit families,” he promised.

No fewer than 32 persons from Kala-Balge were ambushed at a deserted Mudu village in Dikwa Local Government, some

45 kilometres away, by Boko Haram last weekend.

Zulum was in Kala-Balge with the National and state assemblies members representing the area and senior government officials from the local government.