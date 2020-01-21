Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Details emerging from the beheading of Michika local government Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairman, Rev. Lawan Andimi suggests that the Boko Haram fighters had turned down an offer of N50 million from negotiators before beheading the Christian community leader, whom they abducted in the early days of January, the state CAN chairman, Bishop Dani Mamza revealed.

Reports have emerged earlier today that Boko Haram insurgents have killed, Lawan Andimi, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa state.

Andimi was abducted earlier in January when the insurgents attacked launched a foiled attack on Cops village in Michika local government of Adamawa state.

A source told Daily Sun that the incident Andimi was killed by his captors late Monday.

There has been a video recording circulating days after his abduction, where the clergyman was asking, Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, to come to his rescue.

“I have never been discouraged, because all conditions that one finds himself is in the hand of God.

“God who made them to take care of me. So, the summary of my speech; I am appealing to my colleagues, reverends, particularly my president, Reverend Joel Billy who is a strong man, a man of compassion and man of love.

“He can do all his best to speak to our governor, Umaru Jibrilla (Fintiri) and other necessary agents for my release here,” he had said.

It is not clear why Andimi was killed as negotiations were still ongoing.

Explaining on the details leading to the beheading of the LGA CAN chiar, the state Chairman of CAN, Bishop Dami Mamza said, “The insurgents are said to have demanded for £2m (N946m) but were offered N50m, an action which might have infuriated the terrorists who pounced on their victim beheading him.”

He said, “Pastor Lawan was beheaded yesterday.

“Negations were still ongoing when they stopped calling. They were offered N50m but they rejected it.

“They called his wife last week, informing her that they will be beheading him on Saturday but somehow they waited till Monday.

“Also yesterday, Pastor Dennis Bagauri of the Lutheran Church was killed in Jereng, Mayo-Belwa area of Adamawa State.

“It is now clear that Christians are not protected by the government; we don’t feel like we have a government.”

Reacting to the incident, the Adamawa State Government described the action of the terror group as barbaric.

The Director-General, Media and Communications to Adamawa state governor, Solomon Kumangar, said, “The government is saddened by the gruesome execution of the pastor.

“Andimi was abducted two weeks ago when Boko Haram fighters stormed Michika town in search of foodstuff and other basic items.”