From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram attempts to penetrate Buratai, the hometown of the former Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Buratai, has led to a gun battle with military troops in the area, multiple security sources have said.

The insurgents, suspected to be ISWAP militants, were intercepted near Buratai by troops on Monday noon, one of the sources told Daily Sun

Heavy firing was heard as military troops in patrol vehicles moved toward the general area of the terrorists’ attack at about 3 pm Monday.

Details are unclear as of this report.

Buratai is located some 110 kilometres south of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State