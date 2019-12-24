Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than two people have been killed and 12 others injured during Boko Haram attack in a Borno town.

Residents said Boko Haram struck in Biu, a town in southern Borno on Monday evening and made spirited attempts to infiltrate the town. But military troops were immediately drafted to the area to push back the insurgents.

Hospital sources said some of the injured persons had been admitted at the Biu General Hospital.

Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col Aminu Iliyasu said military troops in Biu repelled the attack. Illiyasu said in a statement that troops of 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery “successfully repelled the attack.”

He said the insurgents came with 17 gun trucks and some motorcycles but added that the military troops in the town defeated the terrorists.

He was silent about the casualty figures.