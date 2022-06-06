From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
Boko Haram on Monday struck on a major road in Borno and burnt two trailers.
The terrorists struck on Monday morning few kilometres to Mainok along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.
“Two trailers set on fire by the insurgents are along the road now,” Saleh Adamu, a bus driver told The Sun
Dozens of military troops were immediately deployed to the area.
Military sources said the troops gave Boko Haram a hot chase and even seized two vehicles from the insurgents.
The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai. Maj Gen Christopher Musa also visited the scene shortly after the attack.
