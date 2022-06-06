From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram on Monday struck on a major road in Borno and burnt two trailers.

The terrorists struck on Monday morning few kilometres to Mainok along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Two trailers set on fire by the insurgents are along the road now,” Saleh Adamu, a bus driver told The Sun

Dozens of military troops were immediately deployed to the area.

Military sources said the troops gave Boko Haram a hot chase and even seized two vehicles from the insurgents.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai. Maj Gen Christopher Musa also visited the scene shortly after the attack.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .