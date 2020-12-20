From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

A suicide bomber suspected to be Boko Haram has detonated explosives in Borno’s central town, killing no fewer than three persons.

The bomber sneaked into Konduga, a town some 35 kilometres to Maiduguri, the state capital on Friday and blew himself up. Three people were killed in the attack and about seven people injured, local sources said.

Neither the police nor the military have released any official reaction on the attack, the first in about nine months in the area. The area has experienced relative peace until the Friday bombing, resident Ali Yale told Sunday Sun.

Meanwhile, Boko Haram had abducted about a dozen commuters along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, the only busy highway that linked Borno with other northern states.

Some motorists and commercial drivers told Sunday Sun the insurgents have attacked the road twice this week, the latest being the kidnap of an elderly woman and a lady.

Father to the girl, Mr Jonathan (other names withheld) said the family was returning from Abuja on Friday evening in a commercial bus when Boko Haram ambushed them near Jarkana, some 30 kilometres to Maiduguri.

He said his 25-year-old daughter was abducted with an elderly woman in the bus while he and the driver fled into the bush as the insurgents whisked away the abductees in a Hilux vehicle. He said the family was returning from Abuja after the burial of the elder sister to the daughter.

The military Operations Fire Ball headquarters responsible for security of the area is located along the Maiduguri -Damaturu road where Boko Haram’s incessant attacks reportedly take place.