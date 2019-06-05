Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai has commended troops fighting Boko Haram in the North East for their resilience.

Buratai in a remark at a Eid Fitr (Sallah) launch with troops at the frontlines at Dikwa central part of Borno, said the troops had demonstrated uncommon passion in the face of challenges to fight the insurgents, urging them to step up the tempo and assault on the terrorists. He reminded them that the security challenge was still real and potent.

“The existing security threat in the North East is still potent, and we must do everything within our power to end all security threats in the country including insurgency, armed banditry, kidnapping and successionism,” the COAS represented by Army Chief of Logistics, Maj Gen Enebong Uboh said.

He assured the troops that the army leadership would continue to review their welfare package. He urged the troops to always pray for the repose of their colleagues that died on the battlefield. He promised the families of the deceased officers and soldiers that the Army would not abandon them.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig Gen Abdulmalik Bulama, commended the army chief “for his continuous supports” to the troops in the military operation in the North East.

Bulama said Boko Haram was not only against the military or security agencies in the country but against the Nigerian people. He urged all Nigerians to support the war against terrorism and terrorists. He assured that the officers and soldiers in the operation would remain focused and determined to fight on until insurgency is defeated in the country.