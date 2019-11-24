Molly Kilete, Abuja

The minister of Defence Bashir Magashi, has charged newly promoted Major Generals in the Nigerian army to develop an enduring solution that would completely defeat terrorism and other criminal groups in the country.

He reminded the newly promoted officers that

that the business of soldiering is not an individual task but a collective responsibility.

He has therefore charged them new to remain hard working, dedicated, committed and loyal to the constitutional authorities to justify the confidence reposed on them.

Magashi, gave the charge at the decoration ceremony of the newly promoted two star generals held at the army headquarters command mess in Abuja over the weekend.

The minister While congratulating the officers equally charged them to redouble their especially at this time when the nation is being confronted with myriad of security challenges.

He said “Let me emphasize the need for your support, sacrifices and steadfastness towards tackling the myriad of security challenges bedeviling our nation today.

“You must all come together to develop an enduring solution that will completely defeat and bring these challenges to the end.

“The elevation has placed you among your contemporaries saddles with the responsibility of piloting the affairs of the Nigerian army into the next decade. You were found worthy and the time has come for you to redouble your effort to justify the confidence reposed on you. As you all know promotion is a privilege and promotion also calls for hard work, dedication, commitment and loyalty to the constitutional authorities.

“Indeed this elevation is in recognition of your hard work, sacrifices you must have made individually and collective to the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Iam sure you all deserve the promotion and would be ready to discharge the daunting task that may come within your new rank therefore the elevation is a call for you to make more sacrifices while redoubling your efforts in discharging your duties as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“I therefore enjoin you to give your Maximus support to the COAS and mentor and encourage up coming senior officers to imbibe your positive attitudes and commitment to work.

“To the upcoming officers i encourage to aspire and give your best to get to the peak of your career. This can only be achieved through hard work dedication and professionalism”. He said.