Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army said its soldiers fighting the counter-insurgency war in the northeast have embarked on an operation to identify and arrest all suspected terrorists operating in the region.

The operation code-named “OPERATION POSITIVE IDENTIFICATION”, will among others conduct a thorough screening on all motorists and passengers plying the Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States roads to check their valid means of identification.

Such persons would be made to produce their National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers’ License/International Passports, or other valid official identification before they would be allowed passage.

Deputy Director Army Public Relations Operation Lafia Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, said the operation has become necessary following Intelligence reports that following credible information that some of the fleeing criminals were taking refuge in some towns and villages in the north east.

He has therefore called on people of the area to carry valid means of identification when traveling through the states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

Isa said “The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE has commenced an operation nicknamed “OPERATION POSITIVE IDENTIFICATION”.

“The operation is aimed at searching for and arresting all suspected erstwhile Boko Haram/ISWAP criminal elements that roam some parts of the North Eastern part of the country. This has become necessary following credible information that some of the fleeing criminals are hibernating in some towns and villages of Borno and Yobe States in particular and North East in general.

“Consequently, members of the public are enjoined to always carry valid means of identification when moving or passing through the states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. Our troops have been instructed to strictly check valid means of identification such as National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers’ License and International Passports, or other valid official identification, before allowing such person passage.

“We therefore once again enjoin all to fully cooperate with troops and security agencies in carrying out this exercise.

“The Theatre Command also wish to state that anyone not positively identified will attract further scrutiny and comprehensive investigation to determine his or her activities with the insurgents or otherwise.

“The general public is please requested to bear with this measure as it is in their best interest and our national security, as well as efforts to end the madness called insurgency as perpetrated by the erstwhile Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters”.