By Gabriel Dike

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Nigeria.

He returned late Friday night, October 8, 2021 through the Muritala Muhamed International Airport Ikeja Lagos.

His plane touched down at about 9.00pm and taxied to the ExecuJet terminal.

He was received at the airport by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The former governor, who spent months in London for medical treatment was also received by some APC stalwarts

Former Amu Odofin Local Government chairman, Mr. Ayodele Adewale, who was happy about Tinubu’s return, described him as superman.

Tinubu’s arrival will end the speculations surrounding his health.

It will also make his numerous supporters happy and ready to continue with their campaign to drag him into the presidential race in 2021.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .