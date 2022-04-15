By Damiete Braide

Bolaji Ajayi is an illustrator, animator, and author based in the United States of America. She is the author of Akiti the Hunter, which has three series. She has been involved, as an executive, producing an animation series inspired by the children’s book series. Interestingly, she writes for both Nigerian or American audiences. “My words and creativity are for anybody from anywhere,” she tells Daily Sun.

Bolaji says a trip to the bookstore inspired the Akiti the Hunter series. She recalled what happened at the store: “I shared Batman, Superman, and Spiderman with him for him to become acquainted with, but he rejected all three, pushing back and saying he needed a hero that looked like his father.” Unfortunately, there was none.

“So, I went home and called my dad and asked him to point me in the direction of a hero of African descent, and he told me about Mansa Musa. Through my research, I found the story of an African Action Superhero by the name of Akiti the hunter.

This nameless and faceless hero was my opportunity to present something real, something that comes from our ancestry,” she explained.

Akiti the Hunter series, she said, is for both boys and girls, and it is an excellent teaching tool in the classroom. “My series encourages the young reader to learn more about Nigerian culture. Akiti the Hunter series can help parents and teachers start the conversation about Nigeria to help kids understand the significance of our language, music, and culture.

“In the series, we incorporated traditional garments and artillery. We cite locations and other culturally relevant topics that can allow the child’s imagination to explore the subject of African culture intimately. I believe that every child in the world, regardless of where they are from, seeks out representation, and representation matters.”

The Western culture, said the author, often celebrates three specific heroes, Superman, Batman, and Spiderman. “And ever so often, Hollywood would re-release another version of the same story. After spending over 20 years watching the same materials get recycled repeatedly in Hollywood, I took it upon myself to invest in the Akiti the Hunter series to give fans more options. The success of Part I led to the demand for Part II, whereby Akiti, the Hunter fans, insisted on the need for introducing a female character, Fatima, also known as Akiti’s love interest, in Part II. In Part III, we are introduced to Fatima’s and Akiti’s daughter, Princess Nadia, a warrior Princess.”

She hinted that Akiti the Hunter animation series explores cultural sounds and music features from seasoned and up-and-coming artists worldwide.”Our music is a massive part of our history. There will never be an artist like the late Fela Anukulapo, King Sunny Ade and other artists whose music has crossed-over into Western culture. Akiti the Hunter music soundtrack hopes to do the same. I want to create an opportunity for African, European, and American artists to come together to create a unique sound that resonates with viewers through animation.”

Bolaji celebrates Nigerian culture in her works, because she was born in Nigeria many years ago. The author remarked: “I love my country. It is part of who I am, and half of my children’s genes are Nigerian. No one will help you write your history or celebrate your history without you taking the lead first. Akiti the Hunter allows me to dispel so many rumours about African culture that is often exploited in popular culture and western culture primarily.

“I saw Hollywood and children’s literary culture influenced by topics surrounding jungle themes and animal safari themes when talking about African culture. But they missed the people, the music, the art, the rituals, and the beautiful languages. Every time I dive into the animatic world of Akiti the Hunter, as captured by my animation team at Bolaji Animation Production Studios (BAPS), it is like taking a free flight to Nigeria in December. When so many family members return from abroad to home, sharing stories around the living room, celebrating Christmas, like the New Year, with fireworks and endless block parties throughout the city. Being away from home, I miss the food, the tropical weather, and the fantastic colourful fashion and history embedded in the fabrics hidden in our mother’s gele and buba. Africa is one of the most beautiful places globally, and no one will ever understand the magic that exists on that continent until you visit it for yourself. Parents can pick up a copy of Akiti the Hunter for their children and allow your imagination to connect you to the people and the foreign land.”

For her, folklore contains hidden messages wrapped inside of an action/adventure tale. “Akiti the Hunter is inspired by folklores based on West African culture. Akiti demonstrates the ability to shape-shift and communicate with animals and nature. I want children to develop a genuine relationship for taking care of animals and any living thing, to better preserve our planet for the future generation,” said Bolaji.