From Molly Kilete, Abuja, Christopher Oji, Lukman Olabiyi

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, yesterday, met with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Abuja, over the killing of a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, by a police officer on Christmas day.

Also, the IGP, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased, and assured that the case would be meticulously pursued until deserved justice is served.

He said the police was working with the Attorney-General of Lagos State, to ensure that the offenders are diligently prosecuted in Courts of competent jurisdiction to serve as a deterrent to others.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) CSP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said: IGP Usman Alkali Baba, met with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja, Thursday, to discuss amongst other things, possible avenue to achieve speedy justice for the victims of the recent shooting incidents in the state.

“The IGP, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the families, and loved ones of the deceased, reassured that the case would be meticulously pursued until deserved justice is served. He stressed that the Force is working with the Attorney-General of Lagos State to ensure that the offenders are diligently prosecuted in Courts of competent jurisdiction to serve as a deterrent to others.

“In his response, the Governor, promised to support the Police in making sure that justice is served in the extant case and to collaborate with the Police on advocacy programmes to educate the citizenry on understanding and respecting the laws of the land for an improved relationship with the police. He similarly stressed that his administration will partner with the police to carry out refresher courses, training, and retraining, and other evaluation processes for police officers in all facets of policing duties.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu equally emphasized the need to provide some equipment like body cameras, non-lethal weapons, etc., to curb excessive use of powers and boost good police/citizens relationships.

“The IGP, therefore, charged officers to imbibe absolute respect for rule of law,and the fundamental rights of all persons, which is the crux and fulcrum of policing services even as he urged members of the public to cooperate with police officers for seamless collaborative efforts to stamp out crimes and criminality in the Nigerian society”.

In another development, Sanwo-Olu, has also assured that there would be no cover-up in the investigation and prosecution of the culprit(s) involved in the murder of Raheem.

He said the outcome of investigations of the case was very important to the Government and people of Lagos State, stressing that the people deserved to know the process leading to justice for the victim.

Sanwo-Olu,said: “We have come here this morning first to extend season greetings to the IGP; to get an update and to brief him as to the security situation of Lagos State, especially the very recent unfortunate incident of the death of a lady, Mrs. Omotola Raheem by a bullet of a Police officer and also an earlier incident that occurred weeks before then.

“We really need to get a sense of security architecture in the state and what we need to do. First is to condemn the very unfortunate incident, to express the grief of the government and the people of Lagos State, and to say how very unfortunate at this period in our time to have incidents like this. But beyond that is really how do we ensure that incidents like this are reduced to the barest minimum, and what can government do that we are not currently doing that we can do to help the Nigeria Police, the Lagos State Police Command, and how do we ensure that we have better collaboration because we dont have any other police force.

“For me as the governor of the state, I think it is important and it is that serious for us to come here and get a sense of how soon we can get to charge this officer to court. And we have gotten a very positive response and engagement from the IGP himself.

“We are indeed hoping that this meeting will be very useful. There are a lot of things we are taking back. We have called the Commissioner of Police even while we were here and he has also briefed us as to what they are doing in Lagos. Essentially, it is to continue to work with the Police, the things that we can do around providing some additional equipment that you can use; things around body cameras, and ensuring that we can jointly have an advocacy programme that can enhance and improve public and police communication.

“What are the roles of engagement, who needs to do what so that we can have a better community and community policing and a better citizens-police engagement. We need to ensure that nothing is left undone, no cover-up of any sort in this particular case and that the full arm of the law is put in place to ensure that the officer is apprehended and has his day in court.

“It is one of our responsibilities coming here to get a sense of the additional level of support from the Inspector General of Police with his men in Lagos and other parts of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile,the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has said it would demand at least, N5 billion compensation for the family of slain Raheem.

Also, the association said it would monitor the trial of ASP Drambi Vandi.

In a statement by NBA Lagos Branch, signed by a right activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN),he

disclosed that the association has appointed him to lead the monitoring team for the trial of the trigger happy cop.

“The NBA Lagos branch, in conjunction with the NBA President, Mr. Y.C. Mikyau, SAN, has decided to be part of the prosecution of the policeman as part of its efforts towards securing quick and effective justice for the family of the deceased.

“In this regard, the NBA will be partnering with the Ministry of Justice during the trial.

“Mr. Adegboruwa has in turn obtained relevant briefing from the Hon. Attorney-General of Lagos State and has secured the assurances of an accelerated prosecution once the case file is received from the police.

“The NBA is also seeking monetary compensation for the family of Mrs. Raheem from the government of Lagos State, the Federal Government, and indeed the Nigeria Police Force, and the Police Service Commission, through its Human Rights Committee.

“The NBA will seek for payment of damages not less than N5 billion in addition to the prosecution of the killer cop.”

The right activist also urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to follow the model that he adopted during the EndSARS Judicial Panel to pay compensation to the family of Mrs. Raheem immediately,since it is an established fact that her life was terminated illegally by a policeman.”

On his own, Chairman,Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has said that it was high time numerous call for genuine police reforms is taken seriously by authorities concerned in our nation.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Rev. Oladapo Daramola, Adegbite, said, “the number of innocent lives that have been cut down by bad eggs in the police force is quite disturbing and alarming.

“The Christian community in Lagos deeply commiserate with the husband and entire family of Mrs. Raheem and it is our prayer that our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who is the great comforter will strengthen them at this dark and challenging time.

“And as we call for prayers and support for the family, I call on Mr. President and the joint committees of the National Assembly on Police Affairs to immediately order a process that would review and amend the Police Act 2020 as it relates to the use of force by men of the Nigeria Police Force, and the nature of arm they must bear while on civil duties as against Military duties within or without Nigeria as may be required of them as specified in our present laws. Also, there should be constant psychological evaluation of men especially those in the force who bear arms and their mental state and capacity to do so.

“People are going through different mental health issues and men of the NPF are not exempted. And because they have a specialised assignment, periodic assessment of their state of mind cannot be overemphasised.”

He added that situations like this calls for drastic measures and it is imperative that this moment must be used to achieve measures that would prevent future occurrences.