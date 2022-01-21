The head, Corporate Communications at Polaris Bank, Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa, has been elected President of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB).

This was announced on Wednesday after an election in Lagos. Prior to the election, Bolarinwa was Secretary General of the association for two terms.

The new ACAMB president anchored his agenda on the theme: PEAL. An acronym for Partnership & Platform, Engagement, Advocacy and Learning & Value addition.

After the swearing-in with new executives, Bolarinwa thanked members of the association for the opportunity to serve.

He appreciated the immediate past executives and promised to consolidate on the gains and explore new frontiers to take the association to greater heights.

“The new leadership will work assiduously to deliver an ACAMB that encourages and ensures every marketing communication staff in banks aspires and attains the highest level of professional recognition and fulfilment on the job while at the same time being assured of a sustainable livelihood long after exiting the industry. We have no time to waste. Work commences immediately,” Bolarinwa said.

Other elected executives include Oze Kalu, 1st vice-president (FirstBank); Lola Egboh, 2nd vice-president (FCMB); Sipe Babajide, secretary-general (EcoBank); Omide Odekina, assistant general-secretary (UBA); Patrick Osilaja, financial secretary (Fidelity Bank); Funmilayo Falola, treasurer (Wema Bank); Abdul Imoyo, publicity secretary (Access Bank); Utulu Ozena, social secretary (Heritage Bank).