Who says aso oke gele has gone extinct? Aso oke gele is still around, and can be found in modern, classy designs. Stoned aso oke, embroidery with beads, and plain, are some of the latest designs, which can be made into beautiful styles.

Side-twisted fan gele, head wrap, layers, and avant garde, are among the head-turning styles one can make with aso oke. It is also fantastic when made into auto gele styles. This comes handy for those who find it difficult to tie gele. They come in variety of colours and texture.

When it comes to engagement weddings, Yoruba brides especially, go for this undaunted fabric. At naming ceremonies, one can make a grand entry into the place with aso oke gele.

Other places to go with aso oke gele, are burials, church service, religious celebrations, among others.