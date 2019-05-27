U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is “more than ignorant” to argue that North Korea’s recent missile tests violated U.N. resolutions, the North’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Giving up missile tests would mean giving up the right to self defense, a North Korean foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the state KCNA news agency.

The unidentified spokesman singled out Bolton, who last week said the recent tests “no doubt” violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

“His claim is indeed much more than ignorant,” the spokesman said. “Our military drill neither targeted anyone nor endangered the surrounding countries, but Bolton makes dogged claims that it constitutes a violation of the ‘resolutions’, impudently poking his nose into other’s internal matters.”

Bolton, a regular target of North Korean criticism, is more of a “security-destroying adviser” than a security adviser, the spokesman added.

“It is not at all strange that perverse words always come out from the mouth of a structurally defective guy,” the spokesman said.

Earlier in May, North Korean military forces test fired several rockets and missiles, including several guided missiles that experts said could be used to penetrate South Korean and American defenses.

The missiles flew on a flattened, lower-altitude trajectory, leading some officials in South Korea to question whether the weapons should be categorized as “ballistic missiles” and therefore a likely violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions against North Korea.

The White House has played down the tests, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying they were short range and therefore not a breach of trust by leader Kim Jong Un.

An official at South Korea’s presidential Blue House told reporters on Monday a joint analysis with the United States was still under way to assess the missile tests.

