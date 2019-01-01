Why was she not afraid that they might pull the trigger and bring her life to an end? It was because she had courage, she displayed no cowardice because she knew that as William Shakespeare said “cowards die many times before their death”. Her courage had reduced the episode to a war between her and the intruders. She took up the gauntlet on behalf of her colleagues, on behalf of democracy, on behalf of Nigeria. She said matter-of-factly, “it was not about me but Nigeria”. She was an individual but she was ready, willing and able to fight for the collectivity called Nigeria and for the form of government called democracy. She seemed to have been empowered by the view that the ground on which she stood was solid, legally, legitimately and legislatively and the ground on which they stood was quicksand legally, legitimately and legislatively. The cause she was fighting was not personal, was not something she planned for. Many battles are planned for. This one was not in her schedule of duty that day, it just happened and she approached it as if it was part of her legislative territory. Or wasn’t it? People of conviction, people of courage, like Boma Goodhead, do not offer excuses in order to avoid uncomfortable or dangerous situations. They do what they have to do in defiance of danger considering that the benefit to be derived from so doing is higher than the burden they may bear for doing it. She had a duty to spike their guns. She did that duty the way a true warrior for a better society ought to do. She reduced those fellows with those words of defiance to pantomime dragons, paper tigers, because they knew they were wrong to be where they were, they were wrong to try to remove a brick from the parliamentary edifice.

The cause she was fighting was larger than her but she seemed ready to fight it on behalf of all of us. She may have thought that what she did was simply to challenge people who came to block her from going to work. But she went beyond asking them to go away so she could go to work. She may not know it but the message was that the enemies of democracy are within our door, that we must be vigilant, that we must not hope that this democracy will run efficiently on autopilot.

We snatched this democracy from the jaws of the military with blood and tears. We must keep guard over it, if necessary, with blood and tears. The tragic irony is that it is the politicians themselves who are the worst threat to the survival of this democracy by the crass exhibition of inordinate and vaulting ambition. Their attempt to control the levers of government by hook or crook as exemplified by their shenanigans in the recently concluded primaries is a loud testimony to their recklessness. They are the ones who sent the hooded men to the National Assembly to truncate the affairs of parliament.

By default, they woke up the heroine in Boma Goodhead. Any person, even a coward, with a gun can act tough. But anyone who acts tough, like Boma Goodhead, without a gun in the face of overwhelming danger is a person of courage. As that drama was unfolding and the world was watching it, no one knew how it would end, no one knew whether Nigeria’s democracy was going to be put through the shredder and dumped in the dustbin of history.

One woman stood up against the brutal antics of the nihilists and her courage, her bravado, even her foolhardiness, saved the day. She faced the danger on behalf of all of us. She is a believer in a better society. A better society cannot emerge by happenstance. It can only be created by those who are ready to show courage in the face of overwhelming odds, people who are ready to say No to nihilism. The fight for the soul of Nigeria will always be between those who believe that a better society is worth fighting for and those who are only interested in having the meal of the moment.

It is because Boma Goodhead showed exemplary courage where she could have stood and stared or shrugged and walked away, that is why this column names her the person of the year 2018. Madam, please, take a bow.