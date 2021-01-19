At least four people were killed as a result of a land-mine explosion in Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu, a local radio station reported on Tuesday.

According to the Dalsan FM station, Deputy Commissioner for Security and Politics in Garasbaale Abdi-Rashid Dubad is among those killed in the explosion.

Another six people were injured in the blast, according to the director of the local hospital.

The al-Shabab radical Islamist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, the news outlet reported

Somalia’s al-Shabab is widely considered to be the most active affiliate of the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia).

The movement has been waging a battle against the country’s government and is impeding the humanitarian work of the UN. (Sputnik/NAN)