At least four people were killed as a result of a land-mine explosion in Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu, a local radio station reported on Tuesday.
According to the Dalsan FM station, Deputy Commissioner for Security and Politics in Garasbaale Abdi-Rashid Dubad is among those killed in the explosion.
Another six people were injured in the blast, according to the director of the local hospital.
The al-Shabab radical Islamist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, the news outlet reported
Somalia’s al-Shabab is widely considered to be the most active affiliate of the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia).
The movement has been waging a battle against the country’s government and is impeding the humanitarian work of the UN. (Sputnik/NAN)
