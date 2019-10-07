At least 10 civilians, including a child, were killed on Monday after explosives placed in a three-wheeler blew up next to a bus carrying Afghan army recruits in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, a spokesman said.

The spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, said twenty seven others were also injured in the incident that took place around in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital.

Khogyani added that those injured had so far been transported to the public hospital in the province with a number of them in critical condition.

However, no group had claimed responsibility for the bombing so far. Both the Islamic State terrorist group and Taliban militants were active in Nangarhar province.

Meanwhile, the civilians had been the ones to bear the brunt of the brutal ongoing war in Afghanistan.

According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), 1,366 civilians have been killed and 2,446 others have been injured between Jan. 1, and June 30. (dpa/NAN)