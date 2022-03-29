From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Some survivors of Monday bombed Abuja-Kaduna bound train have shared gory experiences from the attack.

This was even as relations on Tuesday trooped to hospitals in Kaduna city in search of their loved ones with whom they have lost contact since the incident occurred.

They moved from Saint Gerard’s Catholic Hospital to 44 Army Reference Hospital and verse versa in search of the missing loved ones, but to no avail.

The Catholic Hospital lost one of its best medical doctor in the bombed Train. The doctor’s name was simply given as Dr. Chinelo.

A survivor, Maimuna Ibrahim narrated her ordeal to Daily Sun from the hospital bed, saying, “All of a sudden at about 8 pm we started hearing shooting from outside. We all lied down inside the train. The bandits gained access into the train by forcing the door open. I did not know that they shoot at my right thigh while I was lying down. It was when soldiers came for rescue that they saw that I was bleeding and they rushed me to the hospital”.

Another survivor Fatima Shaibu who had bruises on her body said, “The bandits rushed into the train twice and abducted passengers into the bush. I saw them, they put on veils around their faces. They are young men of 18 to years of age. They were shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ and they spoke in foreign language. They did not speak English, they did not speak Fulani, and they did not speak Hausa”.

The Medical Director of Saint Gerard’s Catholic Hospital, Dr. Cletus told Daily Sun that eleven of the survivors were referred to Army Reference Hospital because of their complicated case.

He said only two survivors were still receiving medical attention in the hospital, adding that two have died, including Dr. Chinelo who was a staff of the hospital.

At the time our Correspondent visited the Catholic Hospital on Tuesday, some staff were seen in mournful mood over the death of doctor Chinelo.

A staff of the hospital spoke of late doctor Chinelo, “She did her NYSC service with this hospital and when the management saw that she was very good on the job, they decided to retain her. But last month she resigned because she said her parent said she should come to Canada to join them. So she traveled to Abuja to process her traveling documents. It was when she coming back to Kaduna by train that she was killed in that incident. She was very young and hardworking”.