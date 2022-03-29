From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A survivor of the bombed Abuja-Kaduna bound train gave a vivid view if how terrorists operated on the train, saying that the terrorists came with a bus and abducted VIPs from the business class of the train.

The train was attacked on Monday by terrorists with some passengers reported killed and others abducted at 8.pm

However, the survivor who did not want his name mentioned in print said, “The terrorists had access to the train and kidnapped people. They came with a bus to pick people from the business class. There are casualties in the train”.

A sympathiser also spoke about the incident, saying, “I didn’t even know I had a friend on the train. Passengers arrived kaduna around 1.30am this morning. The person sitting beside my friend was killed . Right now friend is so traumatised such that she can’t even sleep or allow her husband to leave her in the room alone.