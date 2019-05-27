A police van was bombed in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, injuring two people, in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants, local media reported on Monday.

The group said on its Amaq news agency that an explosive device targeted the police vehicle.

The claim could not be verified independently.

“The main objective of such incidents is to create an atmosphere of fear in Bangladesh,’’ Dhaka’s police chief Asaduzzaman Mia said.

He suspected an improvised explosive device might have been planted earlier on the parked police car.

An investigation was launched after the explosion left a policewoman and a rickshaw driver injured.

Security has been beefed up in Dhaka as a result.

Bangladesh previously witnessed a wave of attacks claimed by Islamic State and al-Qaeda or their local agents on academics, secular bloggers, foreign nationals, priests, rights activists and people of minority faiths in 2015 and 2016.

(dpa/NAN)

