President Muhammadu Buhari, has described as “deeply distressing” the destruction in Imo State, of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Professor George Obiozor, at the weekend.

The president, while urging everyone to maintain peace, added that the law and order situation in the entire Southeast is being reviewed.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, Buhari condemned the destruction of Obiozor’s home, describing him as a leading voice of moderation in the affairs of the country.

He called on the people of Imo State in particular and the subregion in general, to maintain peace as the police and other agencies are working to ensure that normalcy is restored at the earliest.

He extended his sympathies to the police authorities over the losses of men and materials, and to Obiozor who he urged to maintain his commitment to the peace and oneness of the Federation against these odds.