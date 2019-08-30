After 22 years, talk show legend, Larry King is calling it quits on his marriage to his wife, Shawn.

Citing “irreconcilable differences”, King was the one to file for divorce from his seventh wife. The docs reportedly reveal the 85-year-old pulled the plug and filed paperwork Tuesday.

King has been married eight times, to seven women. He married his high school sweetheart, Freda Miller in 1952 at age 19, but the marriage annulled one year later. He was then briefly married to Annette Kaye, who gave birth to his son, Larry Jr., in November 1961, whom the host did not meet until his son was in his 30s.

In 1961, King married his third wife, Alene Akins, a Playboy Bunny, but divorced two years later. That same year, he married Mary Francis “Mickey” Stuphin, who soon after divorced him. But in 1969, King remarried Playboy beauty, Akins, with whom he had a second child, Chaia, in 1969. The couple divorced a second time in 1972.

Four years later, King married his fifth wife, mathematics teacher and production assistant, Sharon Lepore. The couple divorced in 1983. The ladies’ man then met businesswoman, Julie Alexander in 1989, and proposed to her on their first date on August 1, 1989. They ultimately separated in 1990 and divorced in 1992.

In 1997, he married his seventh wife, Shawn, a singer, actress, and TV host, in King’s Los Angeles hospital room three days before he underwent heart surgery to clear a clogged blood vessel. In 2010, the couple filed for divorce after a tumultuous several years, but later reconciled.

Meanwhile, King’s loved ones are hardly devastated by the split. A source close to the family told Radar the TV star’s kids were not close to his 59-year-old wife, and just pray he is able to live his final days without her.

“Let’s just hope he gets divorced before he dies,” said the insider about the separation four months after the host’s sudden heart surgery. “Everyone will be very happy if he actually leaves her and comes through this alive.”

King has been married to Shawn since 1997, and they share two sons: Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19.