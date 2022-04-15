A steering committee for the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) award has been inaugurated.

BON chairman, John Ugbe, who performed the inauguration, yesterday, called on members of the committee to ensure they deliver the best award ceremony that would be to the admiration of all stakeholders in the broadcast industry.

The composition of the committee was approved by the 76th General Assembly of BON held in Abuja in March.

The committee elected Guy Murray-Bruce of Silverbird and Bayo Awosemo of Arise Television as chairman and vice chairman respectively.

Other members include Okpanachi Moses, NTA; Deji Balogun, Channels TV; Patrick Ugbe, HIT FM; Chinyere Ukaegbu, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation; Andah David Angbazo, FRCN; Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice; Oladeinde Modupe, DAAR Communications Plc; Ibrahim Ismaila Ahmed, KSMC; Yemisi Bamgbose as ex-officio and Umar Usman Bello as the secretary of the committee.

Speaking at the meeting, consultant to BON on the award, Jenkins Alumona, managing director and chief executive officer, Strategic Outcomes Ltd,, promised to work effectively with the committee to stage an award ceremony that will become a reference point.