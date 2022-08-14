Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), organisers of The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards (TNBA), has stated that the awards process and ceremony will be a huge brand exposure platform.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Show yesterday, TNBA Lead Consultant and CEO, Strategic Outcomes Limited, Jenkins Alumona, said TNBA would provide sponsors with optimal exposure and credible affiliation.

According to him, the awards night will be a spectacle of entertainment and celebration of broadcasting excellence, which will broadcast live on over 300 BON member stations.

“It’s a huge opportunity for people who want to drive brand awareness to be part of it. BON will put up an event that meets the quality expected from Nigerian broadcasting. We are planning a show like the Oscars. You will be seeing superstars and high-quality professionals being rewarded.

“What sponsors get are eyeballs. All BON members are part of the publicity. As such, the event will be live on all BON member stations. On that day, if you are watching television, there’s 80 per cent chance you will be watching the TNBAs. The opportunity for brands is enormous. It’s like paying for one and getting 300 free.

“When you celebrate professionals, you promote professionalism and drive them to do better, and that impacts on our national development. As a brand, you want to associate with such quality event that contributes to our national development,” he said.

Explaining the criteria for entry, Chairman of the Awards Steering Committee, Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, stressed that TNBAs are only open to regulated broadcast platforms.

“TNBA is looking at the spectrum of all broadcasters in the country, radio and TV stations, private, state, and federal stations.

“We have about 13 categories of awards to be given out. The most important thing for entry is that they must abide by the ethics of broadcasting in the country. If you don’t have the ethics of broadcasting, you cannot be part of the awards,” he said.

He further explained that organisations could put in entries in all categories, adding that there will be special recognition awards for notable contributions to development of broadcasting in Nigeria.