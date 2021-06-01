THE management of BON HOTELS are obviously not resting on their oars to remodel, re-strategise and expand their reach for efficiency and ultimately to meet the demands and satisfaction of their customers despite the worst hit of the deadly covid-19 pandemic which took heavy toll on every aspect of human endeavours across the globe.

As a focused, unique and dynamic brand, BON is sticking professionally to the fundamentals of the hospitality industry which is all about growth, service delivery and innovations in tandem with international best practice and impressively with the right and progressive management team and courteous and dedicated members of staff.

While sharing experiences recently at a forum to effectively drive the organisation’s plans and interventions in business in the current post covid-19 recovery era, the Management of BON HOTELS disclosed that, ‘’As the world gradually match towards the post-COVID-19 pandemic era, the management of BON HOTELS have re-strategised to maintain professionalism and continuity in business.’’

Continuing, the management said: ‘‘While 14 BON HOTELS in Nigeria were fully operational throughout the critical period of the pandemic without downsizing their staff strength, it is far more interesting to know that the management of BON HOTELS in Nigeria are grossly determined to pursue real growth in the industry as they have continued to expand, taking into account the ongoing construction of about 20 new BON HOTELS facilities across Nigeria, out of which 18 will be fully operational before the end of this year in the following cities and towns namely; Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Warri, Kano, Yola, Kaduna, Ibadan, Akure, Ekiti, Aba, Owerri, Umuahia, Oguta, Asaba, Awka, Enugu and Uyo. Admittedly, this is True Nigerian Commitment by BON HOTELS OWNERS!!!

Above all, with approximately 38 Hotels spread across Nigeria, this development will make magnificent positive impact on the economy of Nigeria and help to reduce unemployment. Therefore, the management of BON HOTELS is satisfied to declare that alongside the health workers, emergency services personnel and educators, the Nigerian BON HOTEL owners are really “our heroes of the pandemic,” the statement maintained.