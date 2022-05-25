By Chinwendu Obienyi

The umbrella body for all broadcast media outfits, Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, said it was set to recognise and reward media professionals for their works of excellence in the broadcast media industry.

This is as the organisation unveiled the logo of the 2022 Nigerian Broadcasting Awards (TNBA).

Speaking during a press conference and the unveiling ceremony of its logo in Lagos, yesterday, BON Chairman, John Ugbe, said the organisation represents the public and private electronic media across the country adding that it has over 300 media houses as its members.

Ugbe said BON has, through its platform, been at the forefront of contributing towards resolution of critical national issues while adding that the award, which is the first of its kind, was borne out of the need to motivate and reward media professionals for theirs excellence in the industry.

“The aim of TNBA 2022 is to embody international awards for outstanding achievement in television and radio and distinguished achievement and meritorious service in broadcasting. A lot of thought processes has gone into this and so this is not just fame, or maybe radio or presenting, this is pretty much everything that happens in broadcasting.

“There are few categories for which awards will be given across radio and television and to achieve a successful award ceremony, BON at its 76th general assembly approved the composition of the awards steering committee drawn from public and private broadcast media houses. The award ceremony is scheduled to hold in October,” he said.

President, Silverbird Group and Chairman, TNBA Steering Committee, Guy Murray-Bruce, expressed excitement at the upcoming award ceremony while assuring stakeholders that the BON board would henceforth have a more dynamic approach towards doing business.