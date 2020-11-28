Most of today’s Nigeria’s top entertainment personalities are immensely versatile. These stars can sing, act, dance and even model! For Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and notable Fuji music star, Alabi Pasuma, they have been working individually towards reaching new heights in their chequered careers and they’ve added to their resume by honing their beautiful talents as models. The two creative figures —who many believe to be intimate friends— are hits on social media with a huge cult following: Iyabo has over 3.6 million followers while Pasuma has almost 600,000 followers on Instagram. This is aside their huge fans base offline.

And with this phenomenal figure and social capital, the two friends are gradually becoming favourites of some brands who are tapping into their popularities and fame to grow their brands.

One of these brands is the popular real estate firm, Pragmatic Homes who recently wooed the two entertainers to be faces of its new project, Berry Court. The diversified real estate investment, development and management company owned by serial entrepreneur Olalekan Awolusi was said to have convinced both Pasuma and Iyabo Ojo to be its brand ambassadors so as to encourage their fellow celebrities to own a property as their industry does not promise retirement benefits. Speaking at the recent unveiling of both as ambassadors and also the opening of the real estate firm’s new head office at Omole Phase Two, Lagos, Iyabo said it’s her heart desire to see many of their colleagues in the entertainment industry as well as people of all ages get their properties.