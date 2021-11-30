Dutch manager Jo Bonfrère could be in line for a shock return to the Super Eagles after he formally sent his application for the team’s coaching role to the NFF.

According to ESPN journalist Colin Udoh, Bonfrère has officially expressed his interest in taking over from the current coach Gernot Rohr, who is on the brink of the sack.

Rohr has been in the role since 2016, but his position has become untenable due to the team’s recent unimpressive performances.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The NFF is currently looking to pay the German tactician off as they interview potential candidates. And among the candidates that have sent in their application is Bonfrère.

The Dutchman is familiar with the Super Eagles, having served as the team’s coach on two occasions and as an assistant in another stint.

Bonfere served as Super Eagles assistant coach under Clemence Westerhof at the 1994 World Cup before leading the Dream Team to the gold medal in the football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

He left his role after the Olympics but returned in 1999 to lead Nigeria to a second-place finish at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .