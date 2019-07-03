Jo Bonfrere has picked out Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, for criticism in the aftermath of the team’s shock 2-0 defeat to AFCON finals debutants, Madagascar, in Alexandria last Sunday.

The footballing world was taken aback last Sunday when two goals, one on either half of the game, condemned the Super Eagles to a shameful defeat at the ongoing AFCON 2019, and ensured the Indian Ocean Island nation recorded their biggest win on the African continent to finish top of the Group B table.

“You don’t score goal when you don’t play well,” Bonfrere told Completesports.com.

“A coach should teach his players how to play, create chances and how to score goals.

“You don’t score, you don’t win. The Super Eagles have big players, but there is no cohesion.

“Burundi match, one goal; Guinea, one goal. against Madagascar, and Super Eagles’ goals dried up, its not okay.”

“Yes, no team is cheap now. Without disrespect, Madagascar is not the team to beat Super Eagles.

“No team can respect Super Eagles again. Yes, the door (of rubbing shoulders) is open and I can’t believe it”.

Bonfrere was in charge of the U-23 Eagles in 1996 when Nigeria became the first African nation to win the Olympic Games Soccer gold medal with a 3-2 win over Argentina in the final in Atlanta.

He was also in the dugout in 2000 in Lagos when Super Eagles finished runners up in the AFCON finals jointly hosted by Nigeria and Ghana.

The Dutchman restates that the Super Eagles have a turbulent river to cross in their campaign for a fourth AFCON silverware.

“This (knock out stage) is when top teams show their quality. It will be tough. I don’t know the next opponent but, yes, its going to be difficult.

“The coach has to do a good work on the players. He has to get the right combination (of players) and the tactics must be good,” insisted Bonfrere.