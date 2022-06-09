Midfielder, Innocent Bonke is now a serious doubt to be fit for Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone at the National Stadium in Abuja today, reports allnigeriasoccer.com.

The Lorient midfielder was present at the training session on Tuesday evening but did not train fully with the Super Eagles squad – an indication that he is still feeling the effects of the injury he suffered during the first half of the 2-1 loss to Mexico ten days ago.

It was the third consecutive day that the former Malmo ace has not played a full part in the national team’s training since their return from the United States.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He was spotted training individually, jogged on the sidelines and worked with the ball on an individual basis.

The good news for Jose Peseiro and Super Eagles fans is that Watford striker, Emmanuel Dennis is back in full training after training solo during Monday’s workout.

Dennis participated in the training match without issues, putting him in contention to be included in the matchday squad against the Leone Stars.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .