The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed shock and sadness over the death of former Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Abia State and Fellow of NGE, Mr. Bonnie Iwuoha.

In statement by the NGE’s President Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the professional body of all the editors in Nigeria described the death of Iwuoha as devastating, painful and huge loss to the Guild and journalism profession in Nigeria.

“Mr. Bonnie Iwuoha was a committed Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. He served in various committees, and was the chairman of the Electoral Committee of NGE on several occasions, including our last convention in May 2021 in Kano. His last outing in the Guild’s activities, was the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) in Abuja two months ago, where he was a discussant at the conference.

“This was typical of him: He never missed any of our activities. He was a man of deep conviction, honest, very principled and lively. Just last week, the former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) called some Standing Committee’s members of NGE, including the President and the General Secretary, to discuss the affairs of the Guild.

“He said he was very proud of the present leadership of NGE, and advised us to keep up the good work and never to relent.”

President Muhammadu Buhari said Nwoha’s remarkable legacies include his passion to mentor young and upcoming journalists, his tireless work to champion a free press and the interests of members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

He said his prayers and thoughts are with the family, friends and associates of the deceased even as he prays God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

Kalu: He left behind good legacies

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with NUJ.

Describing his demise as a big loss to the media profession, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the late journalist to the media industry.

The former governor conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Abia state over the loss.

“The demise of former president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Bonnie Iwuoha is painful.

“ The late journalist upheld the ethics of the media profession in his lifetime.

“He was humble, easy going, selfless and courageous.

“ The deceased played laudable roles in the advancement of the media profession in Nigeria and beyond.

“He left behind good legacies that will continue to speak for him. The late journalist will be sorely missed.”

Kalu prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the Iwuoha family the fortitude and to bear the loss.

…Huge loss to media – Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, in a statement by his media aide, Oguwike Nwachuku, said Mr. Iwuoha’s passing was both shocking and unbelievable.

The governor, who described Mr. Iwuoha as one of the finest journalists Nigeria has produced, said he was not only humane but a patriotic and a great bridge builder who used his profession to advance the course of the country as president of NUJ and Fellow of the Guild of Editors.

He recalled that Mr. Iwuoha plied his trade creditably in the Imo State-owned newspaper – The Statesman, the Federal Government owned newspaper – Daily Times, among others and acquitted himself creditably.

He said Mr. Iwuoha’s love for equity, justice and fairness made it possible for him to marry his profession effectively with labour unionism.

Governor Uzodimma said he was not surprised that Mr. Iwuoha was greatly sought after by leaders in hissState, Abia, where he was at one time media adviser to the governor as well as Commissioner for Information, Culture and Strategy at another time.