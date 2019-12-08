Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described the death of popular evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke as a big blow to Christendom and the entire world.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase said evangelist Bonnke was a true man of God whose works of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ touched lives in many positive ways.

He recalled that Bonnke’s crusades in Benue State which he often used his personal funds to stage drew thousands of people closer to God and stamped the message of the Lord Jesus on their hearts.

The Governor prayed God to console the Bonnke family and prays God to grant his soul eternal rest.

“Evangelist Bonnke impacted on millions of people across the globe through his crusades, writings, teaching and works of charity.”