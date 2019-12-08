Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of renowned evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke at 79, as a great loss to Nigeria, Africa and the entire world.

The president in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that he was joining Christendom at large in mourning the passing of Bonnke, saying that his crusades in Nigeria, across Africa and the globe strongly accentuated the message of Jesus Christ.

He also noted that Bonnke’s vision and zeal for the salvation of souls clearly helped the world in understanding the power of love and kindness as a universal language.

President Buhari also condoled with the government and people of Germany, family and friends of the great preacher and teacher of the Bible, as well as his co-labourers in the vineyard, praying the good Lord to comfort all those that are mourning him.

He also prayed the Almighty God to accept the soul of the departed preacher, believing that his legendary contributions to the body of Christ in teaching and writing would always be remembered by posterity.