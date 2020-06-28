TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Dozens of homes and unquantifiable property have been destroyed by surging flood in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Residents of the Bonny Island raised the alarm of the ravaging flood yesterday, and called on the Rivers State government to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid and save the island from extinction by the surging flood.

Some of the residents, who spoke to Sunday Sun lamented that they were confronted by flood as rains fell on daily basis.

According to them, several homes were invaded by wild animals and crocodiles, thereby causing nightmare to residents of the island.

One of the residents, Godswill Jaja, disclosed that only people living upstairs could have a different story to tell from other residents in Bonny Island.

Jaja said: “It is worrisome when you see wild animals and crocodiles invading people’s homes and privacy. Immediately the rain falls, people suffer flooding.

“I don’t think that apart from rooms upstairs, there is any room that didn’t experience flooding, even the local government council headquarters. The flood had never been like this before. It is a serious matter.

Meanwhile, there was a downpour across the state, yesterday, beginning in the morning till the time of filing this report, thereby paralysing business activities in Rivers State.