TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Dozens of homes and unquantifiable property have been destroyed by surging flood in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Residents of the Bonny Island raised the alarm of the ravaging flood yesterday, and called on Rivers government to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid and save the Island from extinction by the surging flood.

Some of the residents, who spoke to Sunday Sun, decried that they were confronted by flood as rains fell on daily basis.

According to them, several homes were invaded by wide animals and crocodiles, thereby causing nightmare to residents of the island.

One of the residents, Godswill Jaja, disclosed that only people living in upstairs could have a different story to tell, from other members of the public in Bonny Island.

Jaja said: “It is worrisome when you see wide animals and crocodiles invading people’s homes and privacy. Immediately rain drops, people will suffer flooding.

“I don’t think that apart from upstairs, there was any room that didn’t experience flooding, even the local government council headquarters. The flood has never been like this before. It is a serious matter.

Meanwhile, there was downpour across the state, yesterday, from morning till the time of filing this report, thereby paralysing business activities in Rivers.

