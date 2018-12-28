Henry Akubuiro

In the spirit of the Yuletide season, the Rainbow Book Club has called out to the public to join hands to plant seed libraries in indigent communities through its book donation drive.

In a release signed by its founder, Koko Kalango, people are encouraged to donate new and used books (in good conditions), which the book club would use to establish “seed” libraries.

A Rainbow seed library consists of about 500 books, which are donated, with branded book shelves, to communities in need of a library.

Since 2009, through these book donation drives and with help from partners, Rainbow Book Club has planted 12

seed libraries in different locations; Christ Our Refuge Home in Kahawa, Sukari, Kenya (2010), two in Cross River State and nine in Rivers State.

“Libraries provide resources that create opportunity for learning, support education and help shape new ideas and perspectives, central to a creative economy.

Without libraries, it would be difficult to advance research and human knowledge or preserve culture and heritage,” said the book club in a statement.

This year’s book donation drive has drop-off centres in Lagos (Jazz Hole, Quintessence and Terra Culture), Abuja

(Café Salamander), and Port Harcourt (Chapters Book Shop). Through this initiative, the Rainbow Book Club continues to spread the joy of reading, as it has since 2005.