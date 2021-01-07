The rector, Emmanuel Anglican Church Okoro-nu-Odo, Port Harcourt, Venerable Sullivan Odike, Dame Nancy Ichegbo, Sir Azaniah and Lady Peace Nwoke recently joined Nigerians from all walks of life to witness the launch of the book titled “FOR THE PROFIT OF ALL,” authored by Rev. Canon Emeka Nwoke.

The author expressed gratitude for the successful book launch and thanked everyone who attended, saying, “It is with joy and gratitude that I specially thank God Almighty who gave the inspiration of the book. I thank everyone who took out time to make the book launch successful. May God reward you all. This book is compulsory for all”.

In his review, Ven. Sullivan Odike stated that, “This book helps to give more insight into the essence of the Church, the pleasantness of dwelling together, the indivisible oneness of the body of Christ and the gift of the spirit.”

For Ven. Ifeanyi Aniagboso, The book is a collection of realities expected to aknowledge and change the various pieces of our lives and endowments as Christians. I firmly recommend it for all individual who appreciates a progressively critical level of our blessings as Christians.”

Ven. John Adubasim said, “The Church is at the crossroad with incessant distraction, thereby distorting our God-given mission. The author carefully pointed out the very essence of the Church and the need for the exploration of various gifts within the Body of Christ for the edification of the Church. It is well endorsed for all.”

Dame (Dr.) Mercy Oke-Chinda declared, “One of the issues that plague the church today is discord. Proliferation has become worrisome, a mockery to the body of Christ. Spreading the good news of the kingdom is a primary assignment for all believers and the author specified these concerns in the book.”