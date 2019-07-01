Ngozi Nwoke

General Overseer of Imitators of Jesus Global Church, Rev. John Ashibuogwo, has urged members on the need to be steadfast and always wait on God’s appropriate time.

He gave the admonition during a book launch, yesterday, at the church headquarters in Ketu, Lagos State.

The books are “Communication: A universal currency to fulfilling your vision; Faith: A universal currency and Fabric of opportunity and possibilities.”

The launch had ministers from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and General Overseer of Zoe Ministries in attendance.

Ashibuogwo, who shared the inspiration behind the book, said it was inspired by God’s calling upon his life to impact people’s lives through evangelism and as they are transformed and inspired by the book, the purpose is achieved.

“The reason I wrote these books is to teach about having faith in God. Faith without work is dead. If God reveals a vision to you, write it down, pray and work towards it, and it will be actualised. God gave me the titles of the books many years ago and I believe they would transform lives positively by God’s grace,” he said.

While giving insights on the expectations from the books, Ashibuogwo said they coveyed inspirational messages on how to identify God-given potentials and effectively utilise them.

“There are numerous opportunities and possibilities in the world today, what matters is that we identify these opportunities and use them for the purpose of transformation.

“Communication is vital. Everyone must strive to have a mutual communication with God and understand when he speaks to us. It could come through dreams, but the ability to understand the message through communication is important. These principles contribute to knowledge,” he said.

The guest speaker, Pastor Femi Diya, from RCCG described the books as inspirational, life-changing and impactful.

He said Ashibuogwo has contributed immensely to the lives of people in the society, especially the youths, through his philanthropic activities.